Kashmiris humiliated, killed in their own motherland: Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 13:
Offering best wishes to people of India and Pakistan on eve of their independence days, AIP President Er Rasheed Monday said Kashmiris have every right to ask when their miseries will come to an end.
In a statement, Er Rasheed said: “The animosity and the hostility over Jammu & Kashmir dispute has not only halted the prospects of development and a better future in the entire sub-continent, but the people of J&K in a struggle to get their birth right have been killed, humiliated and suppressed in their own motherland.”
He said despite the fact that J&K was not under British rule when India and Pakistan got freedom, “yet people of the state are being forced to celebrate the independence day celebrations”.
“May someone answer if India and Pakistan got freedom in 1947 from Britishers, from whom did Kashmiris got the same till date. In fact Jammu & Kashmir lost its freedom in 1947 and like a cake two countries consumed it. It is high time for India and Pakistan to introspect and confess that their animosity over Kashmir has not only deprived the legitimate citizens of two countries of their fundamental rights but has made life of Kashmiris from Gilgit to Lakhanpur worst than a hell,” Er Rasheed said.
He said: “Kashmiris are not enemies of India, and those claiming J&K to be India’s integral part, should not befool Indian masses and read writing on the wall to know how much Kashmiris feel alienated from rest of India.”