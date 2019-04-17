About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 17, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Kashmiris having a 'rethink' over state's accession to India: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday claimed the situation in Kashmir has worsened to an extent that the people have begun rethinking over the state's accession to India.

"There is a law of jungle here. Yesterday an SDM and other staffers with him were beaten up by the Army. Prison inmates are beaten up, bodies (of militants killed) in encounters are mutilated and burnt by some chemical..," claimed the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

She was talking to reporters after a convention of her party workers at Khanabal in Anantnag district of the state.

"It does not seem we are with the India to which Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and Maharaja Hari Singh had acceded. That India was the country of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and everyone," she said.

"Today, there is so much of oppression and atrocities committed that Kashmiris shiver and think which India did we accede to!" Mehbooba added.

The PDP chief president, meanwhile, asked police not to take action against anyone involved in the pelting of stones at her motorcade in Anantnag district on Monday.

"Mehbooba Mufti asked police to release the youth, if anyone has been arrested, in the case of stone-pelting on her motorcade in Khirram area the other day," a PDP spokesman said.

Latest News

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

Apr 17 | Agencies
Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Kashmiris having a

Kashmiris having a 'rethink' over state's accession to India: Mehbooba

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Apr 17 | Agencies
Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Apr 17 | Agencies
At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

Apr 17 | Agencies
BJP won

BJP won't allow two prime ministers in India: Shah

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Apr 17 | Agencies
KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient

CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient's death during highway ban

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 17, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Kashmiris having a 'rethink' over state's accession to India: Mehbooba

              

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday claimed the situation in Kashmir has worsened to an extent that the people have begun rethinking over the state's accession to India.

"There is a law of jungle here. Yesterday an SDM and other staffers with him were beaten up by the Army. Prison inmates are beaten up, bodies (of militants killed) in encounters are mutilated and burnt by some chemical..," claimed the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

She was talking to reporters after a convention of her party workers at Khanabal in Anantnag district of the state.

"It does not seem we are with the India to which Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and Maharaja Hari Singh had acceded. That India was the country of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and everyone," she said.

"Today, there is so much of oppression and atrocities committed that Kashmiris shiver and think which India did we accede to!" Mehbooba added.

The PDP chief president, meanwhile, asked police not to take action against anyone involved in the pelting of stones at her motorcade in Anantnag district on Monday.

"Mehbooba Mufti asked police to release the youth, if anyone has been arrested, in the case of stone-pelting on her motorcade in Khirram area the other day," a PDP spokesman said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;