Kashmiris have right to choose their destiny: Imran

April 23, 2019 | Agencies

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Kashmiris have right to choose their destiny.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Presidential Palace in Tehran on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

During their meeting, Imran discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and ways to further ties in diverse fields with President Rouhani.

The Pakistan PM brought attention to the injustice being done to the people of Palestine and the people of Kashmir.

“United Nations resolution clearly states that people of Kashmir will be allowed to decide their own destiny,” Imran said and regretted that Indian forces have been trying to “oppress the people of Kashmir for the past 30 years.”

Imran later held a joint press conference with President Rouhani, during which he stated that he fears terrorism could become “a divisive part of the two countries’ bilateral relations and increase differences between the countries”.

He said that the most important agenda item for his visit to Tehran was “the issue of terrorism”.