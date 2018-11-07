Kashmiris’ fight for RSD can’t be suppressed: Pak Army

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad, Nov 06:
The Pakistan Army on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay tribute to the people who were killed in different parts of Jammu region while migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.
Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Army's media wing, hailed the Kashmiri victims of November 6, 1947 and said "their great sacrifices shall accrue result."
He said the political struggle of the Kashmiri people for the legitimate right of self determination can never be suppressed.
Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) 'President' Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and 'Prime Minister' Raja Farooq Haider Khan called the first week of November "the bleakest chapter" of the Kashmir struggle.