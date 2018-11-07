About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmiris’ fight for RSD can’t be suppressed: Pak Army

Published at November 07, 2018 12:56 AM 0Comment(s)513views


Kashmiris’ fight for RSD can’t be suppressed: Pak Army

Press Trust of India

Islamabad, Nov 06:

 The Pakistan Army on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay tribute to the people who were killed in different parts of Jammu region while migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.
Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Army's media wing, hailed the Kashmiri victims of November 6, 1947 and said "their great sacrifices shall accrue result."
He said the political struggle of the Kashmiri people for the legitimate right of self determination can never be suppressed.
Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) 'President' Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and 'Prime Minister' Raja Farooq Haider Khan called the first week of November "the bleakest chapter" of the Kashmir struggle.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top