Kashmiris facing harassment, life threats outside JK

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 16:
After over 40 CFPF men were killed in deadly suicide car bombing in Lethpora area on Thursday, the Kashmiris including businessmen and students residing in different states have been facing life threats and asked to vacate their respective places.
A number of students from various colleges, businessmen and other professionals working outside the Valley told Rising Kashmir that they have been threatened by mobs and asked to vacate their respective places.
Ishfaq (name changed), who has settled in Kolkata said he has been staying in the state from past one decade and is now being threatened to leave the place.
A doctor by profession, Ishfaq had settled in Kolkata in 2007.
“After the Lethpora suicide bombing, I have been stopped twice by mobs, who threaten to kill me and my family members if I don’t leave the place,” he said.
“Today and yesterday, a group of 5-6 people were waiting for me outside my house. When I stepped out, the mob told me that Kashmiris are ‘terrorists’ and we will give a befitting reply to all Kashmiris,” Ishfaq said.
He said the mobs told him that Kashmiris were not welcome in Kolkatta and they leave the place or go to Pakistan
“Initially I ignored their warning. However, they again came today and warned me that if I don’t leave the place within 24 hours they will kill me and burn my house,” Ishfaq said.
The Kashmiris residing outside the Valley are feeling insecure.
The students staying in hostels in Haryana have been told to vacate the place or face consequences.
Similarly, the Kashmiri students, businessmen and other professionals have also been warned in other states to leave the place and return to Valley.
The Kashmiris living in Delhi said that many of them were threatened and labelled as “terrorist”.
“People here are looking towards us with suspicion and we don’t know when we will come under attack,” said a Kashmir businessman living in Delhi.
On Friday, many Kashmiri students were beaten and threatened by mobs in Dehradun.
The Kashmiri youth studying in Dehradun have complained that they were harassed and have been asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations.
A number of videos have also been circulated on social media in which Kashmiris have been threatened and asked to return Valley.
In one of the videos circulated on social media, the mob was asking the locals not to provide accommodation to Kashmiris.
After the threats and attacks on Kashmiri students, Jammu and Kashmir police has set up a helpline for all those studying in different colleges outside the State.
Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of Shopian, Baramulla and Ganderbal have issued helpline, Whatsapp and Twitter numbers for students of their respective districts for any assistance in case of any emergency.
Taking to micro-blogging site twitter SSP Shopian Sandeep Choudhary said, “If students from Shopian studying in the colleges situated outside Jammu and Kashmir face any difficulty they can contact SHOPIAN POLICE. This too shall pass. Whatsapp number - 9469200024 Twitter - Sandeep_IPS_JKP Landline - 01933261891.”