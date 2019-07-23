Kashmiris facing brunt of 1987 election rigging: Vakil

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil asserted that Kashmiris were facing the brunt of the rigged elections in 1987.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Ferozpora and Zurhama, Vakil, as per a statement issued here on Monday, said the reason for political turmoil in the state of Jammu & Kashmir is because “governments have been formed on the basis of fooling our own people and rigging the democratic process of elections”.

“The blatant rigging of 1987 resulted in eruption of militancy and the subsequent bloodshed in Kashmir. Till this day we are facing the brunt. The stealing of mandate pushed many to the other side of politics – Yusuf Shah became Syed Salah-ud-din, Syed Ali Shah Geelani became the face of separatism and common ground was lost by the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir. For things to change and peace to return to valley, the culprits of 1987 must be held accountable for murdering democracy in the Valley,” he said.

Vakil added that “our developmental backwardness is a result of corrupt politics of NC & PDP and that we must gather our thoughts and action together to put an end to our economical misery”.

While condemning the statement of Governor Satya Pal Malik in which he said that the militants should target corrupt politicians, Vakil said that “While the party support Governor Satya Pal Malik’s drive to eradicate corruption, his utterances are absolutely irresponsible and unbecoming of any head of the state,” he added.