Kashmiris face worst phase of history: JeI

Condemns civilian Rayees Hanga’s killing
Srinagar:
People of Kashmir region were facing the worst phase of history as they are being subjected to blatant violence at the hands of the government forces, alleged Jama’at-e-Islami in a statement on Thursday.
The spokesperson said “youth are being killed and detained under various draconian laws only for raising their voice to be provided with their basic right of self-determination, Jama’at-e-Islami said in a statement.” The spokesman said that life, honor and property of every Kashmiri are at stake for refusing their subjugation before the government forces who want them to surrender all their rights and live at their mercy.
“If the long pending issue of Kashmir is resolved as per the aspirations of the people living in J&K in a just manner, this South-Asian region will become an abode of peace and progress within no time as the huge budget spent on the defense will be utilized for removing the poverty of the people concerned,” spokesperson said.
Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, while expressing its concern and asks the International Community and the human rights bodies to come forward and adopt the measures for the just and stable resolution of the Kashmir issue and for putting a brake upon the ever-increasing human rights violations by the forces.
Jamaat also condemns the brutal killing of a Fateh Kadal, boy Rayees Ahmad Sofi who according to the statement issued to press, after being dragged out of his house, was shot dead by the government forces personnel. The killing of Rayees, besides being a blatant violation of the right to life, is also an extra-judicial murder and all those personnel involved in this gruesome act deserve a deterrent punishment.