Kashmiris’ emotional attachment won’t let Urdu language die: Speakers

2-day conference ‘Jammu-o-Kashmir KaaMuasar Urdu Adab’ begins
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct 03:
Speakers on Wednesday said that Urdu language has a rich history in Kashmir and cannot be abolished as people of the valley have an emotional attachment with it.
They were speaking at the inaugural function of two-day Urdu conference titled “Jammu-o-Kashmir KaaMuasar Urdu Adab” organized by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) here at Tagore Hall. The conference was presided over by prominent poet and author Farooq Nazki.
Prof. Hussain ul Haq from Maghd University Bihar, HoD Urdu Mumbai University, Maharashtra, Prof Saheb Ali and Secretary Cultural Academy,Dr. Aziz Hajini were also in the presidium.
Addressing the gathering, Nazki said, Urdu language has bright future as there are dozens of Urdu newspapers which are circulated in each corner of Kashmir valley.
“Language can only die if the government has plan to abolish it from official language status and that time it can have big impact on Urdu language in J&K,” Nazki said.
I don’t see Urdu as a dying language in J&K, Nazki said adding that Urdu language hast lost official language war only with one vote in the Legislative Assembly against Hindi. He said that median vote too was cast by a Chairman who had veto power.
“Language is disseminated through interaction and sharing of ideas. We should go for all-out efforts for the promotion and development of Urdu in J&K,” Nazki said.
Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir, Professor Mehraj-ud-din who was chief guest on the occasion said there is need of a ‘surgical strike’ on Urdu language in India. “We have to work on challenges and other things for betterment of Urdu language,” he said.
VC said apart from JKAACL, University of Kashmir, Jammu University and Central University of Kashmir are playing an important role in promoting Urdu language in the state.
He urged JKAACL to organize an ‘All India conference on Urdu language and its challenges’ and assured that it will be coordinated by all four universities of the state.
“Urdu has played an important role in our literature and culture and we are proud that Urdu is an official language of J&K,” he said. The VC termed it as unfortunate that Urdu newspapers have declined in terms of circulation as people prefer English dailies in Kashmir.
VC urged the State universities and JKAACL to promote Urdu journalism in their respective departments.
Professor Saheb Ali, Head of Department Urdu, Mumbai University appreciated the efforts of JKAACL. He said there are dozens of Kashmiri poets who have worked for Urdu literature in Asia.
“These conferences should also be held in other parts of the country so the gap in history of Urdu literature is minimized,” Prof Ali said adding that in Urdu literature there are many challenges in the present time.
Earlier, Secretary JKAACL Dr. Aziz Hajini said they are sincerely working for promotion and development of Urdu language in the State.
“This conference is part of those sincere efforts in which the present scenario of Urdu in J&K will be discussed,” he said.
On the occasion, few publications brought out by Urdu section of the academy including, Hummad Number of Sheeraza Urdu, HamaraAdab, Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad Bulbul number of Sheeraza Urdu were released.
Prof Hussain ul Haq from Maghd University Bihar said Urdu is the official language here and people have great responsibility for its promotion and support.
Earlier, Nazir Ahmad Malik presenteda descriptive analysis on Urdu literature and its present challenges.
Proceedings of the inaugural session were conducted by noted broadcaster Muhammad Amin Bhat while vote of thanks was presented by Chief Editor Urdu at JKAACL, Muhammad Ashraf Tak.
