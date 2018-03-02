Kashmiris duped

Dear Editor,
More than 20 Kashmiris who have gone for various jobs are stuck in Saudi Arabia. The agents who operate in Kashmir have fooled them with fake job offers, and those stranded are in dire need of help. These people who were promised jobs have ended up working as mere labors for a company based here. The company is not providing proper housing, has not paid salaries for months and is not providing proper food or medical assistance. Some are sick and injured and want to return home but the company is refusing to send them back and is asking for a hefty amount. The workers are being mistreated, abused and threatened. Those helpless people have approached Indian Embassy and contacted police but to no avail. It is the sincere request to the government of J&K to intervene and help those helpless people and bring them back home safely. The government should also crack down on unregistered illegally operating job agents. Also, people should not accept offers or work from any company without proper verification and valid contract issued by the governing bodies of the respective country.
Ahmad Khan
UAE
