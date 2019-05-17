About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmiris’ different political views part of democracy: Swarup

 Former bureaucrat Anil Swarup on Thursday said Kashmiris’ different political view is a part of democracy and one should not be too critical about it.
Talking to a gathering on his book launch titled “Not Just a Civil Servant” at Gandhi Bhawan, University of Kashmir, Swarup said despite having different political opinions he as a bureaucrat had an amazing experience working with state administration here.
“There is a misconception that people have about Kashmir in the country and it is the same other way round,” he said.
Swarup said to learn about Kashmir one has to engage with its people and know the ground reality.
“In my time in bureaucracy I had some fantastic conversations with Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti,” he said. “Even with the former Education Minister Altaf Bukhari, I had a great working experience.”
Swarup has served as Secretary, School Education (2016-2018) and Ministry of Coal (2014-2016), Government of India.
“It was during my tenure that we started student exchange program in which 500 students from Kashmir were sent to Delhi and other parts of the country,” Swarup said.
Swarup said he has devoted an entire chapter on Jammu and Kashmir in his book where has shared his experience while working with the state administration. “I have also mentioned the problems that I have faced here. It is all in the book,” he said.
He also spoke about the importance of transparency in governance and public-private partnerships and urged upon the participants to take administrative service as an opportunity to serve the people of the country.

 

