Kashmiris demanding right promised, accepted by world community: Geelani

People of Kashmir have helped leadership to remain steadfast: Mirwaiz
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 23:
Hurriyat Conference (G) Sunday organized a day-long seminar here at Hyderpora. the seminar was presided over by Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and was addressed by Mirwaiz, Umar Farooq, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Advocate Zahid Ali, Aga Abid Hussain, Ghulam Ali Gulzar and Ameer-e-Hamza. The seminar began with the recitation of verses from Holy Quraan by Molvi Bashir Irfani whereas Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar managed the dais.
In his presidential address, Geelani while paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Karbala said that by his martyrdom Imam Hussain (RA) taught the weak and suppressed people to remain steadfast against the tyranny and barbarism and stand by righteousness. True rulers behave as the real servants of their followers whereas despotism breeds dishonest and cruel rulers. History of Karbala glorifies the truth and teaches us a lesson to stand by reason and justice in the light of Quran and Sunnah, said Geelani.
Referring to the 'Indian control of Kashmir with the help of its military might in 1947', Geelani said the people of Kashmir demand their legitimate right as promised and accepted by the world community. For raising their just demand, they get killed, maimed, vandalizing their belongings, prolonged incarceration on one pretext or the other and degradation as third degree citizens.
Condemning the repressive measures adopted by the government forces, Geelani said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a 'hell where people get persecuted and prosecuted without any rule of law.'
Giving details of the 'undue interferences' in religious matters of Muslims the Hurriyat leader castigated the Government of India for proposing triple Talaq as a punishable offence, allowing a Muslim women to perform Hajj without her “Moharam” and prohibition of carrying sacrificial animals from one place to another.
Terming these arbitrary commands as a ploy to disintegrate the Muslims on the basis of minor ideological differences. Making a fervent appeal to the Muslims of the state to remain united irrespective of such divisive tactics of India.
Coming to the latest Indian rejection of dialogue with Pakistan, Geelani said unless India accepts Kashmir as a dispute, no dialogue process is likely to succeed.
India and Pakistan shared more than 150 rounds of bilateral talks without any results, so unless the disputed nature of the problem is not addressed, peace and prosperity of the whole South Asia region shall continue remain as hostage to it.
Hurriyat (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Dr. Umar Farooq while addressing the seminar paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Karbala said sacrifices for a cherished cause is a prerequisite. Karbala teaches us to dedicate our precious life to the sacred cause of truth and justice, he said.
Citing the high morals of the people of Kashmir, struggling against the 'Indian subjugation', Mirwaiz said people of Kashmir have really helped the leadership to remain steadfast till the Kashmir movement reaches its logical conclusion.
Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in his address took a dig on the Government of India and regretted that the seminar was 'virtually conducted in a jail atmosphere because for the last eight years Geelani continues to be under house arrest, and his residence has been turned into a sub-jail. This is a worst type of subjugation and tyranny. We continue to observe Karbala, day in and day out. Imam Hussain (AS) enlightened the coming generations to resist the tyranny come what may.'
All the constituents units of the amalgam participated in the seminar along with their cadres, they include Bilal Sidiqui, Bashir Ahmad Indrabi, Yasmeen Raja, Khawaja Firdous, Mohammad Yasin Ataiee, Nisar Hussain Rather, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Gh. Mohammad Nagoo, Gulzar Ahmad and others.