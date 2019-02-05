Kashmiris are not scared, won’t be cowed down by threats of India: Sehrai

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Reacting to Modi’s speech on his visit to J&K, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said people of Kashmir are not scared and won’t be cowed down by the threats of India.
Issuing a statement, Sehrai said the foundation for Modi’s “disturbing warning” was laid by Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in past.
Modi in his speech in Srinagar on Sunday said New Delhi will break the back of militancy in Jammu & Kashmir.
“We are not scared and we won’t be cowed down. The threat of harsh action and breaking back of Kashmiris who are struggling for political birth right comes from an unpalatable realisation,” Sehrai said.
Sehrai said both military and political leadership of India are deeply informed by the reality of Kashmir – the reality that Kashmiris will sacrifice their lives till freedom from Indian occupation.
“This is an unpalatable reality for the state,” he said.
Sehrai further said linking Kashmir issue with development is a “well-planned move” to divert attention of world community from the real ground situation of “gross human rights violations and atrocities” against Kashmiris.
Sehrai said Kashmir is not an issue of economic privileges but a political and humanitarian issue which can be resolved either by the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir or through a sustained result-oriented meaningful dialogue among India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir.
“The military might,” Sehrai said, “cannot muzzle the genuine aspirations of the people of Kashmir.”
The TeH chairman asked New Delhi to shun its “aggressive approach” on Kashmir and hold plebiscite so that the people of the state will decide their fate.