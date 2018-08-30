About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmiri youth offering priceless sacrifices for homeland: Hurriyat (M)

Published at August 30, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 29:

 Hurriyat Conference (M) paying tributes to two armed youth Altaf Ahmed and Umar Rashid Wani killed in an encounter with the forces in Anantnag said that Kashmiri youth are offering priceless sacrifices “to free their homeland.
Hurriyat (M) in its statement said people of Kashmir will continue to safeguard these sacrifices as they are great assets of the Kashmir struggle.
Hurriyat (M) said: “It was because of the ultimate repression and the iron fist policy being unleashed by the lakhs of forces against the Kashmiri youth, which is becoming the major reason for the educated lot to take up arms as a means of resistance.”
“It said that on ground, forces via military approach are suppressing and forcing the people of Kashmir into submission.”

Hurriyat Conference (M) said that the Delhi’s stubborn approach towards Kashmir and keeping the issue lingering is resulting in bloodbath almost every day, adding, it is high time for the Government of India to shun its “hegemony” and “to start a meaningful dialogue for the resolution of vexed Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of people”.

