Kashmiri writer gets Samaj Bhushan for his literary contribution

Syed AijazSrinagar, Nov 16:
A Kashmiri writer from Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Popinder Singh Paras has been awarded as Samaj Bhushan for translating a novelette ‘Lahoo De Aansoo’ in Hindi language.
Paras is Punjabi Editor of Shereza, a magazine of Jammu and Kashmir cultural and Arts Academy. He translated the novelette ‘Lahu De Aansoo’ in Hindi language and shared the topics in various prominent Hindi national dailies.
Paras said that Lahu De Aansoo was really heart touching novelette, saying that the females are facing social violence for which he tried to translate it in Hindi language.
The award will be given to him on 22 November, 2018 in Uttar Pradesh. The award will be given to him by ‘Hindi Sahayita Organization’. Notably, the Lahu De Aansoo has been written some years before by a young Punjabi Sikh girl. (KNS)