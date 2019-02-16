Kashmiri vehicles deliberately torched in Jammu: Cab drivers

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 15:
The cab drivers Friday staged a protest at Press Enclave, here and alleged that their vehicles were being deliberately attacked by mobs in Jammu.
Chanting pro-justice slogans, the protesting cab drivers said around 6-7 vehicles belonging to Kashmiri drivers were burnt and some others damaged by mobs in Jammu today morning.
Faisal Ahmad, a driver associated with Polo view drivers union, said Kashmiri drivers were being attacked in Jammu.
“We have nothing to do with killings and ongoing situation but we are still being targeted,” he said.
Faisal said in Srinagar, there are dozens of vehicles belonging to Jammu drivers but they are safe here as people don’t want to play politics on the issue.
“From past 30 years there have been killings on both sides in Kashmir, but we have never targeted anyone,” he said adding if the situation continues to remain volatile in Jammu, things may go out of hand.
He said the government should compensate the vehicle owners, whose vehicles were damaged by unruly mobs in Jammu today.
Another driver, Sirat Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that attacking Kashmiri drivers is a cowardice act.
“We have nothing except driving these cabs. We are highly dependent on these vehicles. By attacking our vehicles, they are snatching over livelihood, he said.
Sirat said people in Kashmir have always been hospitable to people from outside State.
“We provided free meals to yatris during the agitation after killing of Burhan. We also saved lives of non locals during the 2014 floods,” he said.
Sirat said dozens of Jammu-based vehicles are stranded in Srinagar. “Unlike attack on our vehicles in Jammu, the Jammu-based vehicles are safe here as none has touched them”.
Cautioning that attacks on Kashmiri drivers in Jammu won’t be tolerated, they urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to ensure safety of Kashmiri drivers in the Jammu.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com