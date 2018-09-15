Kashmiri truck driver found dead in Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A truck driver died under mysterious conditions along the Srinagar- Jammu highway in Udhampur district on Saturday.
“Today at about 6:00 am, a truck (JK03-6460) which was on way to Kashmir from Assam Via Dhar road and driven by the conductor namely Bilal Ahmed as driver of the truck was sleeping in the truck since 0300 Hours, stopped near a Hotel near Jakheni Udhampur for tea,”a police officer said.
The officer said that after stopping the truck, the cleaner of the truck tried to wakeup the driver of the truck namely Abdul Hamid Shaikh S/O Abdul Rehman Sheikh R/o Ranvirpora, Anantnag for tea. But despite trying repeatedly for some time, the driver of the truck didn’t wake up and remained in unconscious condition.
“On this, the conductor immediately took the driver to district Hospital Udhampur where he was declared as brought dead,” he said.
In this regard, inquest proceedings U/s 174/Cr.PC initiated in Police Station Udhampur and further investigations going on, he said.(GNS)