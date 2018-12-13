Kashmiri translation plays ‘hide and seek’ on MHRD portal

‘For language activists, writers, Kashmiri is relevant only when they have to secure awards’
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
While Kashmir’s prominent writers and cultural activists preferred to remain tight lipped over withdrawing Kashmiri language from Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) language-promoting portal Bhasha Sangam, Kashmiri translation continues to play “hide and seek” on the portal.
After facing severe criticism from civil society for withdrawing Kashmiri language from Bhasha Sangam, MHRD had retrieved the language on its portal in the morning on Wednesday. However after some hours the language was again removed.
“The language was removed for some time after we received objections from the Pandit community,” MHRD officials told Rising Kashmir.
They said MHRD had to remove Kashmiri language from its portal after the objections. “Only an expert has knowledge about it. We are hiring the new experts soon to get the issue solved,” the MHRD officials said.
They said Bhasha Sangam was a portal where people should know and learn how Muslims, as well as Pandits, greet each other. The language was removed after some rightwing Kashmiri Pandits and journalists accused MHRD of “ignoring Kashmiri Hindus”. They objected to the version of the language spoken by the majority populace of Kashmir. The words which Pandits objected include the most commonly spoken ones.
The portal translated Hello in Kashmiri as ‘Asalam Alaikum’. The Pandits said they use Namaskar as greetings and the word used was a Muslim way of greeting. Kashmiri Pandits also objected to the translation of ‘how are you’ in Kashmiri as ‘Tui chhu haz theek’.
They termed ‘haz’ word as being exclusively Muslim one, as Pandits use the word ‘Mahra’ instead. Commenting on the development, Sheikh Showkat Hussain, Head of the Department of Law, Central University Kashmir (CUK) said it was a wrong step by the MHRD to remove the entire script. He said it the same script must be put online immediately.
“It was a wrong step by the MHRD to remove the entire script which brushed aside 95 percent Kashmiri speaking Muslims,” he said. “India is not a monolith nor is it homogeneous. It is indispensable for the survival of India that heterogeneity and diversity must be acknowledged and accepted.”
Hussain said there were local dialects within Kashmiri and there should be no problem in acknowledging the other dialects but brushing away altogether a huge percentage of Kashmiri-speaking Muslims was an injustice to the language and identity.
He said instead of declining the entire script, MHRD should have added the few words of Kashmiri Pandit community on which they had objected.
“But removing the entire translations for just a few words of 2 percent Pandits was not justified. We don't have any problem with them they are also Kashmiris but it was an attack on the 95 percent Kashmiri-speaking Muslims,” he said.
Hussain also criticized the Kashmiri language activists and the Kashmiri language organizations who, according to him “brag to have saved and contributed to the Kashmiri language.” He said they have created a society of mutual admiration and for them Kashmiri only remains relevant when they have to secure awards. “They never display effective activism for the sake of saving Kashmir and its language,” Hussain said.
Last week, the Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy had initiated the ‘Bhasha Sangam’—a celebration of linguistic diversity, with an aim to familiarize every child with simple dialogues in all the 22 languages under Schedule 8 of the Constitution. The row erupted over the “wrong” translations of sentences from English to Kashmiri, from Kashmiri to Roman and from Kashmiri to Devanagari.
“Sentence translations in Kashmiri under Bhasha Sangam were prepared by NCERT in association with language experts from Dept of Education, J&K & University of Kashmir. @HRDMinistry is sensitive to the comments raised & has therefore decided to withdraw them,” the ministry said in a tweet.
Under the initiative, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had issued a circular asking the schools to dedicate one day to each language for 22 days.
Officials in Jammu and Kashmir remain tight-lipped over the issue. Commissioner Secretary, Culture, J&K, Government, Saleem Sheeshgar didn’t respond to any calls from this newspaper.
Meanwhile Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKACL), Dr Aziz Hajini chose not to speak on the issue.