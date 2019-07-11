Kashmiri translation of Russian folk, modern stories ‘Poz te Apuz’ released

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK Cultural Council in collaboration with Department of Information and Public Relations today organized a book release function here at DIPR Media Complex in which a Kashmiri translation of Russian writings was released.

Translated by Maharaj Krishan Mawa Masroor, ‘Poz te Apuz’ is the Kashmiri translation of Russian Folk and Modern stories.

Speaking on the occasion, Mawa said it is the burning passion which makes the literary works worth reading and same has been on his part as far as the said book is concerned.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Director Information and Public, Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum congratulated Mawa for his book and said that translation of Tolstoy’s works in Kashmi language is a distinction for him.

“One needs to be sincere and passionate enough to preserve his/her culture and language and must strive to inculcate the same in the younger generations,” he added.

He further said that translation of literature of the other languages in Kashmiri is a valuable addition to its literature. He said that translations act as building force amongst different linguistic nations.

He said that DIPR is going to restore its publications in different languages being mandated to promote these.

The function was held in presence of a large number of writers, poets, broadcasters and intellectuals including President JK Cultural Council, G R Hassarat Gadda; G M Aajir; Satish Vimal; Pyarai Hatash, Aftab Ahmed, Bashir Aarif, Zeeshan Fazil, Nissar Naseem and others.

On the occasion, speakers highlighted the role of Mawa in the literary circles and also emphasized on the need for bringing together the writers of all forms of literature. They also suggested for establishment of Art Gallery in Srinagar, where various forms of art can be put together.

Mawa is a noted writer who has three literary publications to his name which includes Bakshanhar Te Surgik Wat Pad, Jowhare Kayinat and Desi Dawa Te Desi Elaj.