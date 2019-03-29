Kashmiri theatre artists express concern over lack of facilities

March 29, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Accuse DD, RK, JKAACL, NZCC of ignoring their plight

Senior artist, Hassan Javed, who performed in a Kashmiri play titled “Sarkar” at an event at Tagore Hall here Thursday, said the artists in Kashmir valley are struggling and are not being provided the facilities and attention.

Javed said artists do not have any facilities here. “I am in this field for the last 27 years but I still feel a number of times that I should do some other job or business to meet my daily needs. There are no opportunities in Kashmir,” he said adding, “If an artist dies, culture vanishes. If culture vanishes, it means the death of an existence.”

“Sarkar”, a play, directed by Javeed Ahmad Khan, written by Sohan Lal Koul and presented by Kalidas Theatre was organised by the National Theatre Festival organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala (Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India) in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

The play was based on ragging in the colleges which was more frequent in 1980s. It was also a political satire which showcased the political influence of a person, involved in the ragging.

It also displayed how people are fooled by the government and the rulers and highlighted the socio-political inequality in the society.

The Kashmiri play saw an array of senior and young artists showcasing their talent, zeal and wonderful work through their acting.

The senior artists who performed in the play include Ashraf Nagoo, Sania Mir, Imran Farooq, Hassan Javed, Rayees Wathoori and young junior artists Zaid Ibrahim, Sahil Nazir, Anas bin Ismail, Sahil Wani, Abid Dar and Happy Sahil.

A senior artist and director of the play Javeed Khan told The Rising Kashmir that the play was based on ragging in the college, influence, politics and government with a social message to the people.

Khan said, despite having talent and wonderful acting skills, the plight of artists in the valley is being neglected. “Even, we don’t have facilities at the Tagore Hall. Every play demands lights, props but unfortunately we don’t have such facilities even at the famous Tagore hall in the city,” he said adding that he had to use the set and lighting for the play. “It was very necessary. But I had to arrange it.”

“There is no money to pay the performing artists. Even, we don’t have a hall for the rehearsals. The State Government, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, North Zone and the Cultural Academy should come forward and address the issues,” he said.

Sania Mir, the lone female artist who performed in the play said that she is participating and performing in the play as it is her passion. “I want to pursue acting professionally but we have a bad condition here in terms of facilities. Youngsters, despite having skill and talent have no future in acting here,” she said.

The artists requested the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages to increase the number of festivals in the Valley. “Earlier, there were district festivals and Sangeet Natak Academy was also organising festivals here. But, everything is on the decline now.”

Ashraf Nagoo, another senior artist who performed a major role of Professor in the play told The Rising Kashmir that the state especially the Valley is lagging the facilities required in the plays and theatre.

Nagoo, who is working as a Senior Artist for the last 25 years and has performed in the Bollywood films. He said he did not get any support from the government or Radio Kashmir and Doordarshan.

“I have worked in Bollywood movies here in Kashmir. Had I not done so, it was difficult to survive and meet the daily needs,” he said.

Nagoo said even Doordarshan, Radio Kashmir, Information Department and other associated organisations are hiring people with influence or whom they know.

“There is no space for artists. We have to search for work here for survival. Recently, North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) had started a Nukad Natak in the valley. That was a good step. At least, we were getting 8 to 10 thousand rupees,” he said.