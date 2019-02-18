Kashmiri students outside JK face the heat

NIMS Rajasthan suspends 4 Kashmiri female students
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 17:
Four Kashmiri girl students have been suspended by Rajasthan’s National Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) for their social media posts over Pulwama militant attack that left 44 CRPF men dead.
The students, who were suspended by NIMS Rajasthan, were identified as Talveen Manzoor, Iqra, Zohra Nazir and Uzma Nazir.
They were suspended allegedly for posting messages on WhatsApp over the killings of CRPF personnel in suicide car bombing in Lethpora, Pulwama.
An order issued by NIMS registrar said that the students have posted “an anti-national message on WhatsApp for celebrating killing of CRPF personnel in Pulwama attack.”
“NIMS University Rajasthan will not tolerate and strictly condemns such activities. Since the above act of theirs is grave and serious in nature, these students are hereby suspended with immediate effect from college and hostel,” reads the order.