Kashmiri students organise blood donation camp in RIMT University

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Scores of Kashmiri students studying in RIMT University Mandi Gobindgrah Panjab along with local students organised day-long blood donation camp in the varsity campus on Saturday.

Around 55 students participate in the day long donation camp including 35 students were from the Kashmir.

According to organisers the blood donation camp was held only for the sake of humanity. Volunters donated blood in the mobile blood collection bus with enthusiasm.

Volunteers also highlighted the importance of blood donation which can help save thousands of lives and inspired the students to come forward and donate blood to save the lives of others.

“The main purpose of blood donation was to represent Kashmir actually what happened after the Pulwama attack with Kashmiri students studying outside and these imitative will send a message of peace,” said Ahmad, one of the organisers.

Ahmad said they witnessed a good response from all the students and there was also positive approach from the varsity administration also.

He emphasized to produce awareness among people and said “Blood Donation is the Best Donation”

At the end donors were given refreshments, sovereign Coffee Mugs and Certificate of Appreciation for this service to humanity.

The program was jointly supported by Red Cross society and Rajindra Hospital of Patiala.