‘Kashmiri students leaving AMU would have been India-Kashmir separation’

Guv says Manan’s killing saddened him
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct 25:
Governor Satapal Malik Thursday said if Kashmiri students would have left Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus over MananWani’s killing that would have been a separation between India and Kashmir.
Speaking at the inaugural function of Kashmir Autumn FAM Tour-2018 at Sheri Kashmir International conference Centre (SKICC) here, the Governor said, “When AMU incident happened, I could not sleep that night and contacted Union HRD Minister PrakashJavadekar to revoke the expulsion of a few students.”
He also said he was saddened by the killing of militant MananWani as he was highly educated.
“Had he not chosen the path of violence, Manan could have served his society in a better way,” Malik said.
He said few students in AMU gathered to offer his funeral prayers and the VC appealed the students not to offer funeral prayers in the open as it would disturb the atmosphere in the varsity campus but two students went ahead and were suspended by the varsity.
The Governor said in reply to the sedition charges, around 1200 Kashmiri students decided to leave the campus if the charges would not be taken back.
“I personally monitored the entire situation and contacted the Vice Chancellor of AMU to take back sedition charges against the students,” Malik said. “I also contacted the concerned Chief Secretary about the incident and he assured that all charges against the students will be taken back.”
He said soon after the incident during the Sir Syed day function, around 500 Kashmir students participated in the national anthem of the country.
“If students from Bihar can contest student union election why not those from J&K,” the Governor said. “I have personally asked my near ones and dear ones in Aligarh to help Kashmiri students in contesting students elections.”
For students studying outside State, he said liaison officers would be placed in every corner of the State to look after issues of students from Jammu Kashmir.
On October 15, three Kashmiri students of AMU were slapped with sedition charges for allegedly raising anti-India slogans and trying to hold a prayer meeting to mourn the death of HizbulMujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani.
