Kashmiri students defer their return by one day

Srinagar, Oct 16:

Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have decided to defer by one day their return to Kashmir after a crucial meeting with university authorities.
Vice President Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union Sajad Ahmad said, “We had detailed discussion with the university authorities today during which we were told that the probe team has found the allegations against the two suspended students baseless but a final decision on withdrawal of sedition charges will be taken tomorrow only.” He further said, “We have decided to defer our return to Kashmir by one day. We will talk to university authorities tomorrow again and expect a decision on withdrawal of sedition charges.” He said that the suspension of two Kashmiri students has been withdrawn. (KNS)

 

