Kashmiri student's body, who died in Bangladesh, reaches Anantnag

April 16, 2019 | PTI

Body of a Kashmiri student, who died in Bangladesh, reached her native village on Monday, officials said.

Body of Quaratul Ain, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, reached her native village on Monday where her last rites were performed, the officials said.

They said Quaratul Ain, a fourth-year MBBS student, died on Saturday after suffering a seizure at her hostel in Tairunnessa Memorial Medical College (TMMC) in Bangladesh's Ghazipur district.

Arrangements were made to airlift the body from Bangladesh to Srinagar after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj assured the family of all possible help to bring back the student's mortal remains, the officials said.

Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had sought help from Swaraj for the return of the student's mortal remains.

(Representational picture)