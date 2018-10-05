Kashmiri students beaten in UP

Srinagar:
Two Kashmiri students were allegedly beaten by the local students at Sharda University in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh.
A group of students told local newsgathering agency, GNS, that there was some scuffle between local students and some Afghani students over issue from last several days.
“Today, the local students numbering over 200 took out protest demonstration demanding eviction of all the Afghan students from the varsity. As the protesters were marching ahead of a Kashmiri student who was sitting in a lawn adjacent to the road through which the protesters were going, suddenly caught hold of him and beat him to the pulp, “the students said.
The student identified as Ahtisham, a first-year student of bachelors in Medical Imaging Technology (BMIT) was beaten so severely that even blood oozed out from his nose and mouth, they said. While police were deployed there, no action was taken by them to save the student, they said.
“Some Afghani students later came and removed the Kashmiri student to the hospital for treatment,” they said.
Commandant, Greater Noida Ist, Amit Kishore Srivastava, DSP, said that no written complaint has been received from the university only after which any action can follow. He said that police teams were deployed in the varsity in wake of the protests in the university. Asked whether police cannot take action on its own, the officer reiterated that the case would be registered only after there is a written complaint by the university authorities.