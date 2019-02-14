About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmiri students attacked in Chattisgarh, four injured

Published at February 14, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmiri students who were in Chattisgarh on a training programme were attacked on Wednesday, reports said.

Four Kashmiri students were injured when they were allegedly attacked by fellow students from Maharasthra and locals (Chattisgrah).

Reports further said that the hostel accommodations of Kashmiris were also ransacked.

The attack on Kashmiri students has caused an outrage on social media.

Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemning the attack wrote "Strongy condemn the assault on Kashmiri students by goons in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. Its very disturbing that our students continuously become a target of hate elements.Their safety is the duty of the state."

Attacks on Kashmiri students outside the state has been a recurring problem with the state political leadership seeking help and cooperation from the governments.       

