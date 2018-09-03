Kashmiri students at Aryans Group of Colleges launch Shikara android app

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 02:
Jammu and Kashmir students of Aryan Group of Colleges, Chandigarh Sunday launched ‘Aryan Shikara App’, an Android application here.
In a statement, Aryans Group spokesperson said that like the educational reforms brought by Phunsukh Wangdu in Bollywood movie 3 Idiots, in Ladakh and Leh, Aryans Group of Colleges is also gaining popularity day by day due to innovations done by its JK students.
They said that after the successful launch of first ever Solar Boat in Dal Lake, now the Kashmiri students including the beneficiaries of Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) of Aryans Group of Colleges have come up with an Android App for booking Shikara ride in the world famous Dal Lake, Srinagar.
The statement further reads, “Christened as ‘Aryans Shikara App’ has been developed by eight students of Aryans College of Engineering namely, Riyaz Rasool, Irfan Ahmad Malik, Abid Mushtaq of PMSSS along with Aquib, Shakir Ahmad, Asif Ahmad, Mehbooba Bano, Bilal, Mehzabeen and Sabreena. This app will reduce the gap between Shikara owners and the riders.”
On the occasion, Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE addressed the students through video conferencing.
Director PMSSS, Manpreet Singh Manna, was the Chief Guest on the occasion, Justice (Retd.) Muzaffar Jan and Former Nodal Officer, PMSSS JK, Ajeet Angral were the guests of honour.