Kashmiri student pursuing MBBS goes missing from college in Odhisa

Srinagar:
A Kashmiri student pursuing MBBS in AIIMS Medical College in Odhisa has gone missing from February 9.
Aijaz Ahmad Kataria, father of Suhail Aijaz, who was pursuing MBBS since 2016 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, Odisha told a local news agency that his son called him on Feb 6, asking for depositing money in his account.
“I deposited money in his account on next day (Feb 7)," Aijaz, a resident of Marsari Chowkibal, Kupwara said, adding “since then there is no contact with him. We waited till Feb 20, thinking that he might call and as he might be busy with studies”.
However, he said when there was no contact, the family decided to visit the Bhubaneswar, Odisha to know about his wellbeing.
“As I reached here (Odhisa) I visited his room and did not found him. I called his friend who informed me that he has not seen him from Feb 9,” Aijaz said, adding “later I visited college authorities who also informed me that they have lodged a missing report with the local police station.
Aijaz said that he had later called college authorities to know about the whereabouts of Suhail.
Meanwhile, Aijaz appealed local authorities in Odhisa to trace out his son.
When GNS called the concerned police station, Bhubaneswar, a police officer picked the phone and said that they a missing report has been filed at the instance of college authorities on Feb 18.
“In this regard, we subsequently registered an FIR (21/2018) and have started investigations to trace out the missing student. (GNS)
