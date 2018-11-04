About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at November 04, 2018


Kashmiri student joining militancy hugely worrying: Omar

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 03:

 Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said Saturday that report claiming a Kashmiri student of a Sharda University Greater Noida joining militant ranks was "hugely worrying".
Ehtisham Bilal Sofi (17) of Khanyar locality in downtown Srinagar, who was pursuing graduation from Greater Noida's Sharda University and went missing on October 28, has joined militancy and pledged allegiance to Islamic State chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi.
"If this is genuine, it's hugely worrying. Sometimes seemingly small actions have huge consequences," Omar wrote on Twitter.
The pictures on social media showed Sofi dressed in a black outfit and claimed he had joined militant group ISJK, an outfit influenced by ISIS ideology.
"If what happened to him at Sharda University has lead him to choose such a destructive path it's even more tragic. One more life on the path to ruin and one more family in turmoil,” Omar tweeted.

 

