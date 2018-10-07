Kashmiri student detained in Punjab released

Srinagar:
A Kashmiri student who was detained by Punjab police last week and handed over to counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir has been released.
Ghazi Ahmed Malik was detained by the Punjab police in connection with a case regarding the fleeing of a Special Police Officer (SPO) with seven rifles and a pistol from a legislator’s house in this capital city last week.
Official sources told GNS that Malik, a 3rd-semester student of Polytechnic College Engineer, Aryans group of colleges Punjab, was along with his colleague Mir Imran by CID Punjab and later shifted to JIC Jammu, then to JIC Srinagar from where he was later taken to Cargo Srinagar. After questioning, Malik turned out to be innocent and was later released.
“I was released yesterday (Friday) after police confirmed through thorough investigation that I was innocent,” Ghazi Ahmed Malik told GNS. “I also express my gratitude to GNS for highlighting the arrest,” he said, adding, “I want to forget the episode and will resume the studies.”
An official of the Aryan group of College also informed that “our student ‘Ghazi Ahmed Malik of Poly CE 3rd Semester’ who was picked by ‘JK intelligence team 4 -5 days back’ has been set free by JK police after cross-checking and investigation which was actually for some previous case related to someone else. The student is with his parents now.”
As reported earlier, Malik was allegedly quizzed regarding the case registered about fleeing of SPO Adil Bashir with seven AK-47 rifles and a pistol from MLA Wacchi Aijiaz Ahmad Mir’s residence here last week.