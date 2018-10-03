Kashmiri student detained in Punjab over links with deserter SPO

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 02:
A Kashmiri student has been detained while another let off by Punjab police in connection with the fleeing of a Special Police Officer (SPO) with eight weapons from PDP MLA’s residence in Srinagar.
Mir Imran of Pulwama, a third semester engineering student of Aryans group of Colleges was released by intelligence wing of Punjab police last night. However, his classmate Gazi Ahmed Malik of Heff Shopian continues to remain in custody of cops at the CID office Kharar, Mohali.
Gazi is being quizzed on the inputs provided by Cargo unit of Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police to their Punjab counterparts over the fleeing of SPO Adil Bashir with seven AK-47 rifles and a pistol from PDP MLA Aijiaz Ahmad Mir’s residence in Srinagar last week.
“We were returning to our flat from the market when cops in civvies intercepted us. They bundled us in the van and took us to CID office Kharar in Mohali, where we were questioned,” Imran, who was released a day after his detention, said over phone.
He said he and Gazi were told by the Punjab policemen that they were picked up on the information provided by Kashmir police. “I was let off and handed over to the college authorities after a day of detention while Gazi is still in police custody.”
“Gazi is being questioned about the SPO, who happens to be his relative,” Imran said adding “I am deeply disturbed here. I will return home for sometime in a day or two”.
SHO Banur, Surenderpal Singh said Imran was released and handed over to the college authorities after questioning last night.
“I heard that another student has been taken away by Kashmir police to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. (Additional inputs from GNS)