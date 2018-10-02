Kashmiri student detained in Punjab over alleged links with deserter SPO, another let off

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A Kashmiri student has been detained while another let off by the Punjab police in connection with the case of fleeing of a Special Police Officer (SPO) along with eight weapons from a legislator’s house in Srinagar on last Friday.
Reports said that Mir Imran of Pulwama, a third semester engineering student of Aryans group of colleges was released by the intelligence wing of the Punjab police last night while his classmate Gazi Ahmed Malik of Heff Shopian continues to remain in the police custody at CID office Kharar, Mohali.
Gazi is allegedly being quizzed on the inputs provided by CARGO unit of Kashmir police to their Punjab counterparts over the fleeing of SPO Adil Bashir with seven AK-47 rifles and a pistol from MLA Wacchi Aijiaz Ahmad Mir’s residence last week.
“We were returning to our flat from the market when cops in civvies intercepted us. They bundled us in the van and took us to CID office Kharar in Mohali, where we were questioned,” Imran said.
He said that he and Gazi were told by the Punjab police that they were picked up on the information shared by Kashmir police.
Imran was let off and handed over to the college authorities after a day of detention, while Gazi is still in police custody
“Gazi is being questioned about the SPO, who happens to be his relative,” He said, adding “I am deeply disturbed here. I will return home for sometime in a day or two”.
SHO Banur, Surenderpal Singh said that Imran was released and handed over to the college authorities after questioning last night.
“I heard that another student has been taken away by Kashmir police to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. (GNS)