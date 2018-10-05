Kashmiri student beaten up during fight at Grtr Noida college

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
A Kashmiri student was beaten up after a fight broke out between groups of Indian and Afghanistan students at a private university in Greater Noida Thursday, prompting the police to book over 350 students for rioting and related offences, officials said.
The scuffle follows another incident which was reported on Monday after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing three Afghan students at the Sharda University roughing up a student.
"An Indian student from Kashmir was roughed up by other Indian students who is said to have posted provocative messages on a WhatsApp group from the side of the Afghan students involved in the fight on Monday. These Indian students were apparently aggrieved over the university's lackadaisical approach on the matter," a senior police official told PTI.
The police official, who did not wish to be named, alleged lack of cooperation from the university and said, "The officials of the deemed university have gone careless on the matter simmering since Monday and that has led to this situation."