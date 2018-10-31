Kashmiri student assaulted in Sharda University goes missing

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 30:
A Kashmiri student, studying in Sharda University, who was assaulted by a group of students in the campus on October 4, has gone missing for the past three days.
Ahtisham Bilal, a resident of Khanyar area of Srinagar and a first-year student of Medical Imaging Technology, left his hostel on October 27 and has been missing since then.
His uncle said he is missing since last three days.
“He had said he would go to Jamia Masjid Dehli to offer Nimaz and return back’. However, since then we have no contact with him as his mobile is switch off,” he said.
He said that they spoke to Ahtisham over phone for the last time on Sunday. “Our relative who is also studying there has informed us that Ahstisham has gone missing.”
“We lodged a missing complaint in the concerned police station. We are in contact with officials,” he said.
The Ahtisham's family appealed local authorities in Noida and J&K government to trace out their son.
Ahtisham was injured during clashes between two groups of students at Sharda University.
He was assaulted because he was mistaken as an Afghan national by the attackers. KNS