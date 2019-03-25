Kashmiri student assaulted in Bengaluru, sustains injuries

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 24-year-old Kashmiri student was assaulted by a group of four youth in AECS Layout near HAL in southeast Bengaluru, media reports said Sunday.

The victim, who does modelling to fund his studies, told Deccan Herald he had no idea why he was assaulted.

Absar Zahoor Dhar, from Srinagar, suffered grievous injuries to his hand, head and face.

Based on his complaint, the HAL police arrested the accused, identified as Nithin, 25, Manjesh, 21, Gautham, 26, and Abhi alias Santhosh, 20, all residents of Kundalahalli Colony, Deccan Herald reported.

Trouble began for Dhar, a civil engineering student at the CMRIT College, on the evening of March 19 when he had gone to the gym.

As he was having coffee at Madouk Cafe, a group of four to five people, one of whom identified himself as Nithin, approached Dhar and accused him of eve-teasing.

Dhar politely refuted the allegation, following which Nithin and his associates warned him and left the café, the report mentioned.

The next day, the four accused persons armed with iron roads caught Dhar at an ice-cream parlour in AECS Layout, dragged him out of the shop, and began assaulting him without any provocation, the Deccan Herald report said.

Dhar told Deccan Herald when he was assaulted had his friends not rushed to help, the attackers could have killed him.

Dhar, according to report, is panic-stricken and not attending classes, as all the four accused have obtained bail.

“I am living in fear and not attending college as the assailants roam free in front of my house as if nothing has happened,” Dhar was quoted by the Deccan Herald as saying.

