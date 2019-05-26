Kashmiri RRB aspirants aghast over setting up of exam centres in Jammu

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Aspirants of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) 2018 are up in arms against the RRB for setting up their examination centers in Jammu for Junior Engineer (JE) test.

The aspirants complained that their exam centers for JE have been set up outside the Valley, thus leaving the aspirants to lurch at large. “It will be difficult for aspirants to travel outside Kashmir to appear in exams due to the tense situation in Kashmir, financial and other hurdles,” they said.

Wasim Mir, an aspirant who hails from North Kashmir’s Kupwara district said that his exam center has been designated in Jammu and he is not in a position to travel there due to situation tense in Kashmir valley.

“It is sheer injustice for the aspirants of Kashmir. How can they designate the center outside the valley when we have preferred here. I am not in a position right now to afford the expenses for traveling outside the valley for exams. If the exam center is not changed, I have no option but to skip the exam,” said another aspirant Zubair Ahmad. KNS

