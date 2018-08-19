Kashmiri promoting tourism, culture in Saudi deserts plans an exhibition in Srinagar

‘My motive is to bring smiles on Kashmiris settled in Saudi Arabia’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
A management professional Iftekhar Ahmad Wani with a masters degree in business administration (MBA) doing the job of industrial marketing in chemical sector in Saudi Arabia is out of passion and love for his home land Kashmir promoting tourism and culture of Kashmir through paintings and exhibitions in Saudi Arabia.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, he said “painting is my hobby but not a means to earn livelihood. Out of my passion and love for Kashmir I promote tourism and culture of valley through paintings and cultural shows in the deserts of Saudi Arabia.”
Saying that I arrange live shows, flower festivals on no profit no loss basis in Saudi Arabia, Iftekhar said people coming for Hajj and settling down in Saudi Arabia for the purposes of employment come to witness these flower festivals and live shows near my small rented house that I have hired in Saudi Arabia.”
Saying that conducting live shows and flower festivals to promote Kashmir tourism in Saudi Arabia also brings smiles to Kashmiris thousands of miles away from their home, Iftekhar said “I plan to hold an exhibition of paintings captioned Our Culture and Landscape as a tribute to Shehr-e-Khas at S.P College Auditorium on August 25 and 26 from 10am to 7pm and hope that lowers of culture and tourism will throng the venue to encourage my little humble effort.”