Kashmiri prisoners subjected to mental, physical torture in outside jails: ML

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Muslim League condemned the “ill-treatment” of Kashmiri prisoners in Udhampur, Kotbhalwal, Kathua and other jails, alleging they are subjected to “mental and physical torture.”

In a statement, ML spokesperson alleged that prisoners are being “harassed” in state and outside jails.

“Jail authorities are torturing the inmates mentally and physically, and there are reports that animal like treatment is given to the Kashmiri prisoners,” he claimed.

“It is a political vendetta that detainees are ill-treated,” he said.

ML spokesperson has appealed Human Rights Organizations to visit these jails and see how prisoners are tortured mentally and physically and treated like animals and denied their basic rights, so that jail authorities stop this “ill-treatment” and “inhuman” behavior with these prisoners.

