Kashmiri prisoners facing tough time, NIA prolonging their detention: Hurriyat (G)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 21:
Hurriyat Conference (G) Saturday castigated NIA for not presenting detainees in court, saying “they are prolonging their cases on one pretext or the other”.
Reiterating its concern over the plight of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in different jails and particularly in Tihar jail, Hurriyat Conference (G) said: “Those arrested by NIA and ED are facing toughest times of their lives as they are not being presented on scheduled dates for hearing in respective courts. Indian judiciary has already succumbed before the NIA. It is evident by the fact that it is not passing a single bail order in favor of the Kashmiri prisoners despite the fact that ED and NIA have completely failed in proving any charges against the accused including Shabir Shah, Peer Saif Ullah , Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj u Din Kalwal, Shahid ul Islam , Nayiem Ahmad Khan , Shahid Yousuf, Mohd Aslam Wani, Zahoor Watali and Farooq Ahmad Dar.”
Hurriyat (G) statement said it is a murder of justice said, “Indian authorities through frivolous charges and delaying tactics are denying the justice.”
“Those detained by NIA and ED are subjected to political vendetta and New Delhi’s rhetoric for being world’s largest democracy has proved hoax,” statement said.
Hailing “sacrifices” of detainees and paying tributes, Hurriyat (G) said that detainees are being targeted psychologically to force them to submission, “however all these tactics won’t break their resolve”.