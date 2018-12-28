Kashmiri prisoners face ill-treatment by jail authorities: JRL

Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik on Thursday condemned “ill and inhuman” treatment meted out to the political prisoners from Kashmir lodged in Kathua jail.
In a statement issued here, JRL spokesperson alleged that “many inmates lodged there have been severely thrashed by the jail authorities which is not only unacceptable but against the basic principles of humanity,” JRL said, adding “The leadership similar treatment is given to the political prisoners from Kashmir time and again who are lodged in various jails out of Jammu and Kashmir which is a serious concern and a cause of worry.”
The leadership said that the situation is more worse in the jails that include Kathua, Udhampur, Kotbalwal, Delhi, Tihar and other prisons—where “Kashmiri inmates are subjected to worst form inhuman behavior in a brazen violation of basic human rights.”
The leadership urged the world bodies and international organisations fighting for the prisoner’s justice to visit the jails in Jammu and Kashmir and also various prisons in India where Kashmiri prisoners are lodged and to build pressure on New Delhi to release the inmates who have are facing no offence other than the demand for their legitimate right.
JRL strongly denounced the massive crackdown launched by the forces across south Kashmir, especially the day-long siege of more than a dozen villages in Awantipore terming it as the ultimate repression.
The leadership said that “people of south Kashmir have been left at the mercy of forces who have crossed all limits of oppression to push people into submission.”
Commenting on some media reports about existence of some Joint Resistance Centre (JRC) in UK claimed to be the reflection of JRL in Kashmir. JRL has distanced itself from the said centre. While stating that JRL has neither authorized anybody to form this Centre nor do they know anything about it.