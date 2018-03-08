Kashmiri politician G M Mir bereaved

A H NizamiMirpur:
The wife of elderly Kashmiri politician, and eminent leader of Kashmir struggle and former President of Jammu and Kashmir Plebiscite Front G M Mir died in Abbotabad on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.
She was 83, her family sources told media here on Wednesday.
She was laid to rest in Abbotabad on Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of people from various segments of the society from Kashmiri circles from different parts of Pakistan administered Kashmir and Pakistan attended the funeral prayer.
Over 85-year-old ailing G M Mir, the close associate of veteran founder leaders of Kashmir struggle Maqbool Butt and late Abdul Khaliq Ansari, is presently settled in Abbotabad.
