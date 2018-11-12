Kashmiri player wins bronze in Commonwealth Judo Championship

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmiri judo player bagged bronze in the Commonwealth Judo Championship held at Jaipur from 4th to 11th November 2018 in which over 14 countries participated.
Rahil Shafi who along with his coach Shafkat Shafi represented India in the championship bagged bronze making the country and the state proud.
Both Rahil Shafi and coach Shafkat Shafi have shown brilliant performance in the championship.
Rahil Shafi's said he is thankful to Almighty Allah, his Coach Shafkat Shafi for the achievement.
He also thanked his practice partners and J&K Judo Association particularly his family for their moral support and encouragement.
“All credits go to my coach. It was not possible to win the medal because due to my injury in semi final bout. My coach prepared me for the next medal bout. I would also thank Chairman Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute Tariq Ahmad for his sponsorship.”
The association has also expressed happiness over the brilliant performance of the duo.
Coach Shafkat Shafi said under his coaching, players got four national and one international medal in 2018.
“By these achievements more and more students will get attracted towards the game. This is a really good achievement in the international arena of Judo from Kashmir valley. This is first ever international medal in the valley won from any player.”