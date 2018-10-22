Kashmiri Pandits support JRL’s shutdown call

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 21:
A Kashmiri Pandit body, Kashmiri Pandits Sangarsh Simiti (KPSS) Sunday supported the shutdown call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) over the killing of six civilians in Kulgam.
“We extend support to the shutdown call given by the JRL as we feel the pain of killing of six civilians and nearly 43 injuring during the Cordon and Search Operations in Kulgam,” a KPSS statement said.
The statement said it was mandatory for the government forces to sanitize the area where gunfight happens to safeguard the lives of the civilians.
“It seems that the government forces take these basic things casually, which resulted in today’s incident in which six civilians were killed and nearly 43 persons severely injured,” the statement said.
“While Kashmir is being pushed back to the 1990 era by people-alienating policies by the political parties, the establishment in New Delhi is enjoying the so-called victory in Kashmir and is not bothered to defuse the current political turmoil in the Valley,” the Kashmiri Pandit body said.