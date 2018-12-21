Kashmiri Pandit Sabha delegation meets Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 20:
A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit Sabha led by its President K.K. Khosa met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
According to an official, the delegation put forth various demands and concerns of the Kashmiri Pandit community including constitution of an Advisory Council to oversee return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Kashmir Valley; adequate safeguarding and removing encroachments from the lands of the KP Community and Hindu religious shrines; financial assistance for reconstruction and renovation of religious places; adequate compensation for economic losses suffered on varied accounts; implementation of Prime Minister’s Employment Package and Employment Package of 2008 in letter and spirit; initiating structured dialogue process for bringing peace and normalcy in Kashmir; political empowerment of the Community; reservation of seats in the professional colleges of the State; special recruitment drive for KPs in the Central Government and PSUs; improving facilities at Jagti township etc.
The KP Sabha demanded constitution of a Committee with representatives from the Central and State Governments and the KP Community to oversee expeditious implementation of the raised demands.
Governor assured the delegation an appropriate and sympathetic consideration of its demands, the official said.