Kashmiri Pandit candidates win big in Valley

Junaid KathjuSrinagar Oct 21:
After a gap of 28 years, the recently concluded Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls witnessed participation of many Kashmiri Pandit candidates with most of them registering thumping victories from various municipal committees across the Valley.
In 624 wards in the Valley, of which 177 wards did not find a single candidate, Kashmiri Pandits who largely contested elections on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tickets managed to win at least 43 wards.
The largest victory for the BJP with Kashmiri Pandits came in south Kashmiri’s Shopian municipal committee where the saffron party swept all 17 wards.
In Tral municipal committee, Kashmiri Pandits on the BJP ticket won three wards of the 13 wards.
In Mattan municipal committee of the 13 wards, Kashmiri Pandits won six wards.
Five wards were won by Kashmiri Pandits on the BJP ticket while one ward reserved for women was won by a Kashmiri Pandit on the Congress ticket.
In municipal council Sopore, of the 21 wards, one ward went to a Kashmiri Pandit contesting on the BJP ticket.
In municipal committee Pampore, of the 17 wards, Kashmiri Pandits on BJP ticket won from three wards.
In municipal committee Kulgam, of the 13 wards, two wards were won by Kashmiri Pandits on the BJP tickets while one ward was won by an independent Kashmiri Pandit candidate.
In municipal committee Devsar, of the eight wards, a Kashmiri Pandit candidate on the BJP ticket won from a one ward.
In municipal committee Anantnag, of the 25 wards, one ward reserved for women was won by a Kashmiri Pandit on the BJP ticket.
In Bijbehra municipal committee, of the 17 wards, Kashmiri Pandits won three wards on the BJP ticket.
In Dooru Verinag municipal committee, of the 15 wards, three were won by Kashmiri Pandits as BJP candidates.
In Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), of the 74 wards, two wards were secured by Kashmiri Pandits with one ward won by a Kashmiri Pandit on the BJP ticket from Karan Nagar while other won on the Congress ticket from Tankipora.
BJP’s Kashmir unit spokesman, Altaf Thakur said the party had fielded at least 36 Kashmiri Pandit candidates on different wards in Kashmir of who around 25 were elected unopposed.
Thakur said the idea behind giving tickets to Kashmiri Pandits who were “forced” to migrate from Kashmir after armed militancy erupted in Kashmir in 1989 was to provide them a platform to return to their roots.
Sheela Koul Handoo, who won ward 19 in Anantnag, expressed her gratitude to people who voted for her and said she was all geared up to work for the betterment of her area.
Handoo, who earlier contested municipal polls in 2005 from Jammu, has largely lived in Jammu, the winter capital of the State after the internal displacement of Kashmir Pandits.
She said winning the municipal elections had given her a chance to return to her people.
“It needs courage to fight election in such kind of a volatile atmosphere in Kashmir, especially in south Kashmir, but I am determined to fulfil my duties,” Handoo said.