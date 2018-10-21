About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmiri pandit body supports JRL’s shutdown call for tomorrow

Published at October 21, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmiri Pandit Sangarash Samiti (KPSS) has supported the shutdown call given by JRL  over the civilian killings at Laroo village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. 

“We feel pain of killing of five civilians and nearly 43 injured during Cordon and Search Operation in Kulgam,” KPSS president Sanjay K. Tickoo said in a statement.

He said it is mandatory for government forces to sanitize the area where encounter happens to safe guard the lives of the civilians.

“It seems that the security forces take these basic things casually, which resulted in today’s incident,” he said.

“While Kashmir is being pushed back to the 1990 era by people’s alienating policies by the political parties, the central establishment is enjoying the so-called victory in Kashmir Valley and is not bothered to diffuse current political turmoil in the Valley.”

Three civilians were killed in a blast at the gunfight site at Laroo village of Kulgam after the gunfight was over. Two more civilians—who reportedly received bullet injuries in clashes with government forces--were brought dead to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital.  Reports said another civilian succumbed to his injured at SKIMS Soura.

Earlier, three militants were also killed in the gunfight.

