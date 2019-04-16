Kashmiri MPs fall short of questions in LS

April 16, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Members raised 78 questions in previous LS, national average 293

The five leaders representing three parliamentary constituencies of the Kashmir region in the previous Lok Sabha have fallen short of questions—as they are have just asked 78 questions in total which is very low in comparison to the national average of 293 questions asked by a single member parliament (MP).

The information has been divulged by PRS Legislative Research (PRS) in their report on the performance of the members of the 16 th Lok Sabha.

The PRS has also revealed that the attendance of all five member parliaments including National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, PDP patron Muzzafar Hussain Baig and former PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra, has been lower than the national average.

As per the data, Farooq Abdullah has raised 13 questions during his tenure as MP from Srinagar parliament seat, which he is again contesting.

The national average for per MP questions is 92.

Similarly, PDP patron and former Lok Sabha member from Baramulla parliament seat, Muzzafar Hussain Baig has raised 19 questions while the PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has raised 26 questions from 2014 to 2016 when she resigned from her seat.

Former PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra, who represented Srinagar parliament seat from 2014 to 2016, has raised just 20 questions. In 2016, Karra resigned from the PDP and Srinagar parliament seat following the then PDP-BJP state government’s handling of the 2016 Kashmir unrest.

As per the data, Abdullah has participated in just three debates, Mehbooba in 9, Baig in 3 and Karra in 4. The national average for an MP’s participation in debates is 67.

In terms of attendance, PDP’s Baig has the most dismal figures of 11 percent while the national average per MP is 80 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that Baig is the only MP among the other four from the Valley who completed the full five-year term of the Lok Sabha.

The attendance of Abdullah stands at 68 percent, Mehbooba’s 35 percent and Karra’s 34 percent.

The data reveals that Farooq’s attendance in 2019 Budget Session was 40 percent; in 2018 Winter Session 71 percent; in 2018 Monsoon Session 76%; in 2018 Budget Session 79 percent; in 2017 Winter Session 38 percent and in 2017 Monsoon Session 74 percent.

Baig’s attendance in 2019 Budget Session is zero percent; 12 percent in Winter Session 2018; 6 percent in Monsoon Session 2018; 10 percent in Budget Session 2018; 15 percent in Winter Session 2017; 21 percent Monsoon Session 2017; 10 percent in Budget Session 2017; 5 percent in Winter Session 2016; 25 percent in Monsoon Session 2016; 8 percent in phase-1 of Budget Session 2016; 5 percent in Winter Session 2015; zero in Monsoon Session 2015; 9 percent in Budget Session 2015; 5 percent in Winter Session 2014; 15 percent in Budget Session 2014 and 17 percent in First Session.

In comparison to the Valley MP’s, the former BJP MP from Ladakh Thupstan Chhewang has participated in 20 debates and asked 31 questions. His attendance of 89 percent is also above the national average of 80 percent

BJP’s Jammu MP, Jugal Kishore who is seeking a re-election from the same seat has raised 292 questions and participated in 92 debates. His attendance from 2014 to 2019 has been 91 percent.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Congress’s Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, who became a member in 2015, hasn’t asked any question but has participated in 206 debates.

PDP’s Rajya Sabha member, Mir Mohammad Fayaz has raised 59 questions along with participating in 8 debates.

Other PDP Rajya Sabha leader Nazir Ahmad Laway has raised 71 questions and participated in 6 debates.

The national average for questions per member is 228 while the national average for participation in debates per member is 57.

Both the PDP Rajya Sabha members have low attendance—Mir Mohammad Fayaz 64 percent and Nazir Ahmad Laway 69 percent— than the national average of 78 percent.

The BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Manhas has participated in 11 debates raising just 73 questions. However, his attendance is 96 percent.