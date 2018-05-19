Kashmiri militants 'our children' but 'misguided': Army commander

PTIPune, May 18:
The Kashmiri youth who have taken to militancy are "our children" but "misguided" and the Ramzan ceasefire announced by the government is an opportunity to bring them back into the mainstream, a top Army official said here Friday.
"It is unfortunate that some youth are joining militancy but the government has now declared a unilateral ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan," said Lt General SatishDua, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) who has earlier served as the Commander of Srinagar-based 15 Corps.
The Government of India (GoI), on May 16, had announced that forces would not launch any operation in the state during the Ramadan but they reserved the right to retaliate if attacked.
Dua said the ceasefire period can be used by the civil society, government organisations, NGOs and "elders to engage with their children" to bring them back into the mainstream.
"These youth (militants) are our children but they are misguided. We are hopeful of positive results during this one month window," he said while talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the valedictory function of flagship courses at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT).
Prior to his current assignment, Lt Gen Dua was the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps which is responsible for security of Kashmir valley and the Line of Control (LoC).
Replying to a query on militants activities during the ceasefire, Lt Gen Dua said that in such a scenario where militants open fire at the forces, the latter had the right to retaliate in self-defence.
"During the ceasefire, we (armed forces) will not initiate any activity. But while doing this (retaliating), they (security forces) will take all precautions. That mechanism is already being built," he clarified.