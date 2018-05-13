Kashmiri linguist Prithivi Koul dies at 82

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
A Kashmiri-born linguist Prithivi Nath Koul Sayil who dedicated himself for the promotion of Kashmiri language across the globe passed away in New Delhi on Saturday.
He was 82.
Koul was born in 1936 in Shala Kadal area of Srinagar. After the 1990s the family of Koul migrated to Jammu.
“He passed away early Saturday morning. He had been ill from last two months. His cremation was held at New Delhion Saturday,” said Satish Koul, son of deceased.
Satish said, till last breath of his life, he was contributing to his mother tongue and his contribution would be always remembered.
“My father will be remembered forever for his services for promotion of Kashmiri language and literature,” Satish said.
The Kalam Club Jammu has expressed shock and conveyed its condolences on his demise. They paid tributes to the deceased at a meeting in Jammu on Saturday and observed special prayers for the deceased.
B N Behtab said Koul shall be remembered for Bhajan darshan “Dokh tschale tribhuvan lalai prakhyatinay poz neerinay myene aahi pooshinay” which he devoted to Lord Krishna.
He recalled the contribution of Koul in promoting the language and his personality which he said had many shades.
Behtab said the magic that his bhajans created shall remain with us for years to come. Unfortunately the trio that created this bhajan "darshane dokh tschale" are no more with us.
He said club members hailed his contribution to literature especially linguistics and language learning. “His death is a great loss to the society as a whole,” Betab said.
Noted television anchor Mohammad Amin Bhat prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed grief over the demise of Koul.
“We have lost great teacher, a sincere researcher and a lover of mother tongue who contributed a lot to linguistics,” Bhat said.
He described his multifaceted personality who spent his whole life serving mankind.
Besides contributing to Kashmiri langauage, Koul has written dozens of books and papers for preserving Kashmiri literature and poetry.