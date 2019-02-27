Kashmiri leaders ‘apologetic’ about militant outfits: MoS PMO

Says Nehru, Sheikh Abdullah gave away PaJK on platter
Says Nehru, Sheikh Abdullah gave away PaJK on platter
Jammu, February 26:
Holding Congress and its allies responsible for the present situation in Kashmir, Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday alleged that the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, “under the influence of Sheikh Abdullah, gave away Pakistan administered Jammu & Kashmir on a platter to Pakistan.
As per a statement, Singh while addressing a BJP party meeting in Kathua claimed that under the “Modi Government, the mistakes committed by the past governments will be redeemed”.
Singh while referring to the events following the Pulwama attack and accused Kashmir-centric mainstream parties and their leaders of being “apologetic about militant outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) instead of out-rightly condemning it by name”.
“It is appalling to note that at a time when the whole nation complimented the Indian Air Force for its feat, some of the Kashmir-centric leaders had crossed all limits of sensibility and sanity by speaking in a contrary tone.”
“India is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those who are uncomfortable with this fact are nothing but enemies of India and disloyal to their own people.”
He claimed that India under Modi “will never let down its security forces”.
“When the Indian Army was just on the verge of capturing areas of Muzaffarabad and Kotli, etc from Pakistan, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had let down the security forces by announcing a ceasefire without even taking his senior-most cabinet colleague and Home Minister Sardar Patel into confidence.”
As per the statement, on the occasion, a get-together of the beneficiaries of the Modi Government's welfare schemes was also held.
The statement read that several beneficiaries narrated their experiences to the gathering and also expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for rolling out the first-ever incredible schemes like Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Yojana.
The Minister also distributed documents to some of the new beneficiaries of these schemes, the statement read.
BJP District President Prem Nath Dogra, senior leader Thakur Randhir Singh, veteran leader Yashpal Verma, State Secretary Raghunandan Singh Babloo and Janak Bharti also spoke on the occasion.